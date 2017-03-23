Thursday's Area Scores-March 23 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores-March 23

Posted:

**High School Baseball**

Highland: 1
QND: 7
Raiders: (1-2) 

Payson: 1
Pittsfield: 11
Nick Reel: 2 RBI
Austin Ator: 2 RBI

Mercer County: 5
Illini West: 2
Kennedy Gooding: RBI

Canton: 4
Palmyra: 11

Bowling Green: 11
Louisiana: 0
*Three BG pitcher combine to throw no-hitter
Bobcats: (2-0)

Monroe City: 0
Knox County: 10
Hays Klocke: No-hitter

**High School Softball**

West Hancock: 8
Liberty: 0

West Hancock: 19
Liberty: 8
Hall: 4 RBI 

Rushville-Industry: 8
Payson: 1
Taylor Etter: 2 RBI

**High School Girls Soccer**

Kirksville: 0
Hannibal: 5
Abby Baumann: 2 Goals
Pirates: (2-1) 

**High School Boys Tennis**

Quincy High: 9
Hannibal: 0
Blue Devils: (5-1) 

**High School Boys Golf**

(Centralia Invite)
1) Palmyra 161
2) Elsberry 191
3) Winfield 235
**Medalist: Lane Hammond (+2) 

**High School Track & Field**

(Monroe City Open)

*Boys Team Results
1) Monroe City
2) Hannibal
3) Marceline
4) Palmyra
5) Van-Far

*Multiple Event Winners 
Will Sewell (HAN): 200M, 4X100, 4X200
Shamar Griffith (HAN): Triple Jump, 4X100

*Girls Team Results
1) Hannibal
2) Montgomery County
3) Monroe City
4) Palmyra
5) Marceline

*Multiple Event Winners
Anaiah Talton (Monroe City): Shot Put, Discus

**College Softball**

Culver-Stockton: 1
Peru State: 3

Culver-Stockton: 18
Peru State: 9
(9-4, 4-2) 

**Men's College Volleyball**

Quincy: 0
Culver-Stockton: 3
(25-16,25-16,25-22)

