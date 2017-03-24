New restaurant coming to downtown Quincy

A new restaurant is coming to downtown Quincy.



The District Grill at the corner of 6th and Hampshire is set to open it's doors April 1st. Owner Julian Engels, a native to Quincy, said final construction is underway.



Engels said he had always wanted to own a restaurant and jumped at the opportunity once the building was put on the market.

"It was hours upon hours of planning, and then you actually get the restaurant, you know, it starts to come together," he said. "It's even more work on top of that, but it's all worth it to have a place of your own and to be your own boss."

Engels said The District Grill will offer American cuisine. Specials will include the deep fried burger and poutine.