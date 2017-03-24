Fire destroys Ralls County mobile home

A fire early Friday morning destroyed a family of five's mobile home near Hannibal.

The Hannibal Rural Fire Department got the call just before 4 a.m. to the Ledbetter Trailer Park, located on Ledbetter Place. Deputy Fire Chief Tim McLain said the call was originally for a shed on fire that was next to a propane tank and a mobile home, but the fire had spread to the mobile home by the time crews got on scene.

McLain said the family smoke detectors woke up the mother and two kids that were living inside, and they were able to get out safely.

Law enforcement also helped a disabled neighbor get out of their home, according to McLain. He said that was a precautionary move in case the windy conditions spread to his trailer.

Firefighters said no one was hurt. The state fire marshal is handling the investigation.