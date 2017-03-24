St. Clair changes course; returns to coaching

Due to a "change of heart," Mark St. Clair has decided to remain head football coach at Hannibal High School after stepping down eight days ago.

"I came to the conclusion that this is where I need to be and that my work was not done,'' he said.



Set to retire at the end of the school year, St. Clair decided to call it quits on those plans and began to rethink his retirement soon after his annoucement.



"I still consider myself a young man and will have a lot of opportunities to figure out what I want to do later on and just started to realize that the things that are important to me I'm doing right now," said St.Clair.



After spending 28 years in the Hannibal school district and 20 as the Pirates head football coach, St. Clair just couldn't say good bye to those that have meant so much to him his players and students.



"It has very little (to do) about us and more about having an effect on other people and other kids. Basically, that was it for me," declared St. Clair.



"I realized the things that really make me happy are having an effect of kids and being around kids and the teachers and coaches at Hannibal public schools."



Though his retirement from coaching was never taken, St. Clair did gain new perspective on the short time he spent away from the field.

"I still have a fire for doing what I'm doing was the biggest thing," he says.



"It never did leave me. It was just kind of hidden there for a little bit and I still love what I do and I need to be doing it."



St. Clair says he doesn't know how much longer he will continue to coach and that he will take things "year by year."