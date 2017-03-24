Pop-Up Predators: Scams get sneaky

(NBC News) - Cybersecurity experts are warning about deceptive new scams being used by hackers.

One scam making waves right now targets online banking sessions.

"All of a sudden there's a pop-up that comes up and asks you for a bunch more information, and you just fill it in assuming you're connected to your bank, but really you're connecting to a bad actor," warned Gary Davis of Intel Security.

It's actually a form of malware, often installed unwittingly by clicking on a malicious link.

Email is another popular tool with hackers. While you may already know not to click on a link from someone you don't know, you should also be wary of clicking an "unsubscribe" link in emails.

"You're better off just deleting it," Davis said.

Other ways to protect yourself: be sure to have strong passwords, including those on your WiFi network and smart home devices.

