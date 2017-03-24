Body recovered in river near Keokuk identified - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Body recovered in river near Keokuk identified

Posted:
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

The body found in a vehicle pulled from a river near Keokuk earlier this week was identified by police Friday.

A new release states Lee County Medical Investigator Bill Young identified the victim as Sean J. O'Day, 46, of Keokuk. It said investigators do not suspect foul play, but the investigation continues.

The vehicle was found Tuesday in the Des Moines River at Red Wing Access.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.