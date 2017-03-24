Woman suffers moderate injuries in northeast Missouri crash

A 20 year-old driver from Minnesota was injured Friday afternoon after a one-vehicle crash near Taylor, Missouri, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at approximately 3:45 p.m. on US 61 at the 24/61 split. The highway patrol's crash report says the female driver went off the right side of the road and overturned, before the SUV rolled down a hill.

The woman was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy with moderate injuries, the report says.



Authorities believed weather was partly to blame for crash.