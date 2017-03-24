Sophomores get inside look at possible future careers

WGEM's Natalie Will and I spoke to the students about our careers in broadcast news and what it takes to get into this industry.

Some students even got to see a moving robot

About 1,000 high school sophomores filled John Wood Community College on Friday to learn more about their potential careers.

During the West Central Region Sophomore Career Fair, local employers and professionals gave presentations in 15 different career clusters.

"Great opportunity for our students to meet local employers and professionals," West Central Region Curriculum Facilitator Kaleb Smith said. "Learn about the careers from them and get more insight as they go into their high school career."

Quincy Senior High School sophomore Sophia Soltwedel said she went to a law enforcement and government presentation because one of her career choices is becoming a lawyer. However, she is also interested in the medical field.

"I also enjoyed that one because I've also looked into the medical field, Soltwedel said. I just have never decided between law and medical. And so it's nice to get a perspective of both so than I can see which one I would enjoy."

