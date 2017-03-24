Rusty Patched Bumble Bee added to the endangered species list

The rusty patched bumble bee is now on the endangered species list

For the first time in the history of the continental United States, a bee species is now under federal protection.

The Rusty Patched Bumble Bee is now on the endangered species list.

The bee's new status comes after the Trump administration delayed branding the insect as an endangered species last month.

Local bee keeper Bruce Moechnig said the biggest problem a reduction in their habitat because of modern farming practices and their habitat becoming fragmented.

"So there's islands of habitat and research is showing that when that happens not only do insect species decline, but same with plants and animals," Moechnig said. "It disrupts the whole ecosystem."

Moechnig said without the bumble bee, we would have a lot fewer flowers, plants, fruits and vegetables.