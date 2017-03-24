Family home destroyed by fire in Ralls County

The family will be staying at hotels and neighbors homes

Samantha Logan and her family are out of their home, but alive after a fire destroyed their trailer Friday morning.

"We had everything thing in there, everything. Our kids photos, irreplaceable stuff from my grandma, just everything, keepsake," said Logan.

The fire happened at the Ledbetter Trailer Park around 4 a.m. Friday.

"The house is destroyed. It's a total loss," said Deputy Chief Tim McLain.

Firefighters said Logan's trailer quickly went up in flames, after a shed fire spread to the home.

"The shed was definitely involved and the trailer was getting ready to catch on fire," said McLain.

Logan said her family lost everything in the fire and they did not have home insurance.

"I looked to see where the fire was. I saw it was at our shed. I tried to put it out, but it just couldn't be put out" said Logan.

She said through all of the smoke, her adrenaline kicked in, and she rushed to grab her two children, her two cats, her guinea pig and dog. All made it out safely.

Logan and her family can't help but wonder what would have happened if the smoke alarm didn't wake them up.

"Make sure you have smoke alarms. They really do save lives. If it wasn't for the smoke alarm, I don't think any of us would have made it out," said Logan.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is unknown, as they continue to investigate.

