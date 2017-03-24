Hannibal to get informational kiosks - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal to get informational kiosks

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Ever wonder what there is to do in Hannibal?

That question will soon be answered a lot easier, downtown Hannibal is getting a Kiosk on Maine St. between Bird and Hill. The Kiosk will have information on theater times, river boat schedules, big events and spotlight different business throughout Hannibal including Mark Twain sites. City Manager Jeff LaGarce says this will be a great tool for visitors 

"There's probably nothing worse than having lunch, doing a little shopping and then you say, 'let's go ride that riverboat.' Then you find out it left ten minutes ago because you didn't know it was a 1:30 excursion. I think this will really help people optimize their visit. It'll certainly be helpful for visitors to get around."

The kiosk is expected to be put in by April.

