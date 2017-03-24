Hannibal Library receives grant for summer reading

The Hannibal Public Library summer reading program will begin on May 19th.

The Hannibal Public Library is already looking forward to the sunshine of summer and officials say a recent donation will make the reading program even brighter.

The library recently received a $3,905 grant as a result of the Library Services and Technology Act.

Assistant Director Claire Ehrlich said on Friday that the library will be putting the funds towards activities for its summer reading program, which is entitled "Build Another World".

Ehrlich also stressed the importance of keeping kids reading during their break.

Kids who keep reading during the summer, are much more prepared when school starts back up in the fall, than kids who don't read anything over the summer." Ehrlich noted. "So just that little bit of extra reading time, that little bit of extra enrichment really helps them when school starts."

The summer reading program will start on May 19th, which is the day that Hannibal Public Schools let out for the summer.