Classroom technology bringing positive results to A.D. Stowell Elementary

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

New technology has helped teachers at A.D. Stowell Elementary School reach their students even faster.

Stephanie Stilley has been teaching for 25 years. She said on Friday that her fifth grade classroom integrates technology that makes teaching easier.

"Technology allows us to give immediate feedback to students, which we normally aren't able to give back feedback on the spot for twenty-two students at a time." Stilley said.

Down the hallway in her kindergarten classroom, Amanda Sims added that her students utilize touchscreen technology. Sometimes, they've taught her a thing or two. 

"Kids come in familiar with it, and probably sometimes knowing a little more of than I am with it." Sims said. "And, kids aren't afraid of it like sometimes as adults we are. We're afraid of breaking it or doing something wrong."

Principal Kyle Gibbs said that every fifth grader has been issued a Chrome Book for programs like Study Island, and Google Classroom. Those programs have allowed teachers to track their students' progress during tests.

"They'll go over there right on the spot, and address that concern, that area." Gibbs said. "It's not a matter of collecting those papers and finding out that evening that there's a problem. It's addressing that concern right on the spot."

Teachers like Stilley noted that the quick response time best fits their students because of how they've grown up.

"Generations that are coming through here are technology generations, so it's been very beneficial for them." Stilley said.

Gibbs added that he is currently in the process of writing grants to possibly get more technology for the upcoming school year.

