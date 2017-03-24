QU quarterback, Kelley, to transfer

With two years of NCAA eligibility left Quincy University junior quarterback Robbie Kelley has decided to transfer from QU.



The QU athletic department confirmed to WGEM Sports that Kelley has asked for his release from the program and that they have granted other schools permission to contact the junior.



The Hawks starter battled injuries for some of the 2016 campaign but played every game while leading the team in passing and touchdowns.



Kelley plans to graduate from Quincy in May before transferring.



