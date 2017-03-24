Candidates for 2nd Ward Alderman talk priorities ahead of election

Quincy 2nd Ward Alderman Dave Bauer has spent the past 12 years serving the district. This April 4, he faces a challenger on the ballot: political newcomer Shawn Irvine.

After spending more than a decade serving as 2nd Ward Alderman, Democrat Dave Bauer plans to use that experience to his advantage.

"I'm pretty dedicated to the job, so far I've only missed one meeting in 12 years," said Bauer.

As for his challenger, Republican Shawn Irvine, he says his career as a chiropractor is a big asset.

"Dealing with people on a one-on-one basis, customer satisfaction, patient satisfaction," said Irvine. I think that will be important also with the alderman job."

Priority one for ward two is the same for both candidates.

"Fix or flatten-- that's important for the second ward," said Irvine.

"We have a lot of rundown houses..that we'd like to see cleaned up," said Bauer.

Bauer says this is an area where he feels his experience comes into play, he's already been working on ridding the 2nd ward of nuisance properties.

"Probably in the past couple years there's probably been six..and I've seen this week there's another one we're putting out for bid to get knocked down," said Bauer.

Irvine says there are other ways he plans to beautify his ward.

"Trash abatement, getting people to clean up their yards and seeing that the existing ordinances are enforced," he said.

Also important to Bauer-- saving city funds by keeping existing fire stations up-to-date instead of building new ones.

"I don't want to see any fire stations shut down. Build new fire stations-- that's been in the talks but I'd rather maintain what we've got," said Bauer.

A self-proclaimed staunch conservative, Irvine would like to see that philosophy applied to the city.

"Don't spend it if you don't have it. I'm a property owner; I'd like to see property taxes remain the same," said Irvine.

Bauer says what he's enjoyed the most the past 12 years is getting in touch with how city government works and how to best serve the people, something he hopes he can continue to do.

"It's quite the learning experience," he said.

Irvine says he plans to ensure Quincy's animal population is taken care of as well.

"I'm a big animal rights guy," said Irvine. I've got two dogs we're crazy about them. I'd like to get on the animal rights commission if I'm elected."