Friday's Sports Extra-March 24

**High School Baseball**
Marshall: 3
Hannibal: 13
Moffit: 2 RBI
Central: 16
Griggsville-Perry: 0
Collin Sally: WP
Rushville-Industry: 15
West Central: 2
Calhoun: 8
Western: 4
Austin Ward: 2 RBI
Southeastern: 0
Unity: 2
*Game SSP in the 2nd Inning
**High School Softball**
Central: 5
Pittsfield: 0
Jaycey Nall: HR, WP, 20 K's
**High School Girls Soccer**
Hinsdale South: 0
Quincy High: 0
Helias: 0
QND: 1
Madison Meyer: Goal
Delaney Walker: Shutout
**College Baseball**
Truman State: 1
Quincy: 2
Brynn Martinez: HR
Martin: WP, 8 K's (4-1)
North Dakota State: 7
Western Illinois: 5
Deion Thompson: 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI
16) Clarke: 11
Culver-Stockton: 5
Wildcats: (13-13, 3-6)
16) Clarke: 5
Culver-Stockton: 5
*Game SSP due to rain
John Wood: 4
Heartland: 12
John Wood: 4
Heartland: 5
**College Softball**
Quincy: 4
Illinois-Springfield: 5
Lindsay Greene: 2-3, 3 RBI, HR
Quincy: 8
UIS: 4
Jessica Poore: 1-4, 2 RBI
QU: (9-11, 3-2)
Mid America Nazarene: 6
Culver-Stockton: 2
Wildcats: (9-5, 4-3)
*2nd game of DH rained out
7) Parkland: 3
John Wood: 1
Madison Orr: 2-3, 2B
7) Parkland: 10
John Wood: 0