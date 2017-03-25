Rollover crash in Shelby County sends family to hospital

Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash on U.S. 36 in Shelby County Saturday morning.

At 6:45 a.m., troopers said 39-year-old Jose Gomez-Miranda and his family from Garden City, Kansas were traveling eastbound on U.S. 36, a half a mile east of Hunnewell, Missouri.

Troopers said Gomez-Miranda drove the 2005 Chevrolet Uplander van off the roadway, struck a field entrance and a road sign before coming to a rest in a ditch.

Miranda-Gomez, his four children, and wife were transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital with injuries, according to the crash report.

Miranda-Gomez suffered moderate injuries and the rest of the family was treated for minor injuries.

Troopers said the car was totaled and everyone but one child was wearing their seat belt.