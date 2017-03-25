"Bowl for Kids Sake" raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters

There was also a raffle

Many bowling teams came out to show support

Dozens of people hit the bowling lanes Saturday afternoon to raise money for an important mentor program in the community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Illinois held their annual Bowl for Kids Sake at Casino Lanes in Quincy.

This is their biggest fundraiser event of the year raising between $10,000 to $20,000 in donations.

Funds will go towards mentoring programs and enrollment.

"It's important, I think just to support something local, to support mentoring programs. That is one of the biggest ways we have seen an impact in kids life, to have a one-on-one mentor, a positive role model," said Case Manager Mary Eschenbach.

If you missed the bowling event today and want to find out how you can get involved you can call Eschenbach at 217-223-5452.