Severe weather in the Tri-States

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Severe weather rolled into parts of the Tri-States Saturday afternoon.

A Tornado Warning was issued in Ralls County at 6:39 p.m. and was set to expire at 7:15 p.m.

