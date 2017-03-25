Missouri Director of Agriculture talks industry changes

She said she wants to be the voice of farmers across the state

The new Director of Agriculture in Missouri is no stranger to the Tri-States.

Local farmer Chris Chinn raises her family and lives on a farm in Shelby County. On the weekends, she gets up early to work on her farm. Saturday, she was preparing the corn, hoping for great yields this summer.

But during the week, she's working for the people of Missouri and she's now the second woman ever to hold this position.

"The world is led by those who show up and this is my opportunity to show up," Chinn said.

Chinn said she plans to modernize the farming community by expanding internet and technology.

"We have so much technology available to us but we are having a hard time getting it because not everyone has broadband access," Chinn said. "I think that's vital that we find a way to get broadband access out in this area."

She said technology will bring in new businesses and attract more youth to the Agriculture industry.

"I want kids to realize what a great opportunity lies before them to have a career in agriculture," Chinn said. "So I want to promote agriculture. I also want to get in the urban areas and help them understand what life is like on a farm or ranch."

Chinn said there will be some challenges along the way, but her main goal is to make sure farmers are appreciated and taken care of across the state.

"We want to promote Missouri grown products as often as we can and make sure that buying local is a good thing and that Missouri products are products that they can trust," Chinn said.

Chinn will be making appearances to promote her ideas with youth. She's will speak to children next week in Jefferson City.