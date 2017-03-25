Trivia night raises money for workforce development program

Teams answering questions about history, music, and other topics.

18 teams participated with WGEM's Alexandra Carter as the emcee.

18 teams battled it out for ten rounds at the Junior Achievement Trivia Night.

At Quincy University, there were questions in history, music, and other categories.

Money raised goes to fund Junior Achievement events.

"Around 10,000 students will have a Junior Achievement volunteer come into their classroom and lead a series of activities games and discussions that ultimately prepare them for the real world," Regional Director Denise Damron.

This was the third year of the event.