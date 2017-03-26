Eagles Club of Quincy holds fundraiser for Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots fundraiser at the Eagles Club in Quincy

Toys for Tots of Quincy held a fundraiser to raise money and collect toys for local kids.

The Eagles club hosted the event Sunday with a silent auction and live music. Organizers asked for $1 and a new or lightly used toy for admission.

More than 3,000 kids received toys thanks to Toys for Tots last year and organizers said the money and toys given at this event will go a long way.

"A hundred percent of the money we make in our events and our fundraisers stays in our area," Toys for Tots coordinator Steve Lindsey said. "Nothing goes out. It all stays here, it's all spent here. I think last year we spent a little over $12,000 in the local community buying toys."

The next event for Toys for Tot is a bowling tournament in October.