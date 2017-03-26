Garage fire sends one person to the hospital

Fire crews able to put out the fully engulfed fire in minutes to stop it from spreading to the residence.

Hannibal fire department said a man suffered burns on his body after a fire broke out in the garage Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials said just after 3:30 p.m., crews arrived to 3415 Highway MM in Hannibal.

Crews said the garage was fully engulfed.

The landlord of the residence said a 68-year-old tenant was working in the garage at the time of the fire.

Fire officials said the man was working on his lawnmower, dropped a light into gasoline, which started the blaze.

Officials said they were able to control the fire in minutes but were worried about the flames spreading to the home next door.

The siding of the home melted off according to officials but there was no fire damage inside the home.

Officials said he was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor burn injuries.

The garage is a total loss.