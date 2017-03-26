Garage fire sends one person to the hospital

A walk and concert are planned Thursday to show support for a Chinese woman studying at the University of Illinois who disappeared June 9.More >>
The FBI says it has located the car that a missing Chinese scholar studying at the University of Illinois was last seen getting into earlier this month.More >>
One of the most popular apps for social media just added a new feature that's raising some safety concerns.More >>
One of the most popular apps for social media just added a new feature that's raising some safety concerns.More >>
The Pike County Sheriff's Department is warning area residents of a scam targeting people through Facebook.More >>
The Pike County Sheriff's Department is warning area residents of a scam targeting people through Facebook.More >>
The City of Macomb and Western Illinois University announced final plans for the 2017 annual Independence Day Celebration.More >>
The City of Macomb and Western Illinois University announced final plans for the 2017 annual Independence Day Celebration.More >>
An Adams County teen was arrested for DUI after a crash involving multiple vehicles.More >>
An Adams County teen was arrested for DUI after a crash involving multiple vehicles.More >>
You may be able to get some cheap real estate in Adams County soon.More >>
You may be able to get some cheap real estate in Adams County soon.More >>
Scammers often target veteran organizations to get money, but it's important to be even more vigilant when giving around the Independence Day holiday.More >>
Scammers often target veteran organizations to get money, but it's important to be even more vigilant when giving around the Independence Day holiday.More >>