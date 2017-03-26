Tri-State town needs funds to build community center

Having a safe place for kids to learn and be themselves is important for one local community in the Tri-States.

One local organization held a fundraiser Sunday to help raise money for a community center.

For Linda Clark, the H.E.L.P. Center in Rushville, Illinois helped her provide for her children when they were growing up.

"My kids had Christmas every year because of the H.E.L.P. center for several years," Clark said. "I got food from them a couple of times. I clothed them from the H.E.L.P. Center. I clothed myself from the H.E.L.P. center."

Now as the director, she's spearheading the effort to build a community center, starting with a fish fry to raise money.

The goal is to reach kids in need.

"It's just the more we help the kids," Clark added. "Hopefully if I just save one from getting on the wrong side of the tracks that will make me feel good."

An empty lot on Jefferson Street has been donated to the H.E.L.P. Center and they plan to build the new community center to rent out for the community.

"Birthday parties for little kids," Clark said. "They'll have a playground they can play on. We hope to have maybe a grill, family reunions, bridal showers. Just about anything can happen in it really."

The center completely relies on community donations and community members say the town of Rushville needs a place like this.

"We need to keep our children busy and educated as much as we can," resident Thursa Edwards said. "Help shape their character and show them the right way to live."

Clark said the dream is there, now they just have to build it.

Organizers hope to raise the $10,000 needed to build the center in the next few months through various fundraisers and have the center up and running by April 2018.

