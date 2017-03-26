Golden Goal: QND's Foley nets first goal to complete comeback

In a game well in hand Quincy Notre Dame senior forward McKenzie Foley scored her first goal of the season against Wellsville. Ordinarily,this is no cause for too much celebration, however, this was the senior's first goal in more than two years.



"It was a great feeling because I haven't done that in forever so it was exciting," recalls Foley.



For the past two years, in fact, Foley has had to watch her teammates on the soccer team from the bench while battling two severe knee injuries.



"It was awful seeing my team play without me but at the same time you wanted them to succeed so badly but it was sad because you weren't a part of it."



Foley felt confident enough to play volleyball in the Fall and went through the season injury free. Still, doubts remained on whether Foley could be physically ready for the pace that soccer demands.



"All throughout volleyball season it was a big hope because I was practicing during volleyball season but my knee wasn't feeling well," she said.



After practicing and rehabbing her knee through the winter, Foley decided to give soccer a go and quickly put her own doubts to rest by moving from the bench to the starting eleven.



"It's a nice boost," said QND head coach Mark Longo. "Her work ethic out here, the kids can watch what she does and learn from that."



"I can't even explain it," said Foley. "I'm just so excited and happy to be able to play this year."



"I've learned more on the sidelines then what I thought I could and it's really helped me become a good player."



Now Foley is just trying to make an impact on the pitch while making up for lost time.



