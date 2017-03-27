Hotel in Lee County getting much needed upgrades

Crews working inside the extension to complete the upgrades by the summer.

Expansion at the Boulder Inn and Suites.

Boulders Inn and Suites in Fort Madison is getting a much needed upgrade for the summer.

The hotel will be adding 38 rooms, a meeting space, more parking, and an expanded workout area.

Construction started in December of 2016 and they plan to have it complete by June.

The hotel manager says there was a great need to expand with a lot of events happening in the area over the summer.

"When Nauvoo opens across the river in Illinois and the pageant starts, we start to see a huge influx," Manager Julie Hellman said. "Throw in some soccer tournaments in Burlington, a fishing tournament, we spend a good time full during the summer."

The hotel says you can book your stay in the new room by the middle of July.

Boulders Inn and Suites opened their doors back in 2014.