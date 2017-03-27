City Council set to discuss Dogwood Festival details - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

City Council set to discuss Dogwood Festival details

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
Last year's Dogwood Parade in downtown Quincy Last year's Dogwood Parade in downtown Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy City Council is scheduled to discuss the upcoming Dogwood festival Monday night.

The council's agenda includes the discussion of parking restrictions, clean up, and other items concerning the three day festival.

The 2017 Dogwood Parade is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. The parade route will run down Maine Street from 24th to 5th Streets.

