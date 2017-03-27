Woman gets DUI charge weeks after Pike Co. crash

Pike County State's Attorney Zachary Boren said a driving under the influence charge was filed against a woman weeks after an injury crash, according to a news release.

The release states Boren filed a DUI charge against Jessica Gwartney, of Pittsfield.

Police reported the crash happening on 435th Street, just south of 270th Avenue, on Feb. 23 at 3:39 a.m. Authorities said she was driving a van with three passengers when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

Authorities reported there were injuries in the crash, but they were non-life threatening.

“Due to Ms. Gwartney’s medical condition at the time of the crash, officers on the scene were unable to perform standardized field sobriety tests, Boren said in the release. "They were also not in possession of a blood or breath alcohol content test result. Therefore, they did not write a DUI citation at the time of the incident."

“But after reviewing the Illinois State Police laboratory report, it is clear that a DUI is appropriate,” Boren added.

Boren said the laboratory report was received March 23.

The release also states Boren intends to refer the case to the Illinois State's Attorney's Appellate Prosecutor's Office for prosecution.

“My office has close relationships with all local law enforcement officers,” Boren stated. “Ms. Gwartney’s husband is a local law enforcement officer. I feel appointment of an independent prosecutor is the best course of action.”

Illinois State Police originally reported to media that Gwartney is cited for DUI and improper lane usage. ISP then issued a correction March 8, saying Gwartney was only cited improper lane usage.