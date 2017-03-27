Man accused in heroin death gets prison time

A man who police said was responsible for a heroin-related death in Quincy received prison time on a lesser charge, according to court records.

Records show Bradley Havermale pleaded guilty to one count of delivery of a controlled substance (heroin). He was originally charged with drug-induced homicide, but that charge was dismissed as part of a plea negotiation.

Havermale was arrested in October in connection with the death of Anna Foote, 23, of Quincy. Police said Havermale gave her heroin before she was found dead in an apartment Sept. 2.

According to records, Havermale was sentenced to six years in prison. He was given 166 days credit for time served.

Court records show Havermale was sentenced to two years in prison on a separate case Monday. Records show the sentences will run consecutive to each other.