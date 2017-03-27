Lee County to vote on minimum wage increase

The county wants to raise the minimum wage to $8.20 an hour from $7.25 starting on May 1, but that may not apply to people who work in Keokuk and Fort Madison.



The board of supervisors plans to vote on the minimum wage hike Tuesday, saying the current wage is unlivable.

The goal is to raise the minimum wage to $10 an hour in the next few years.

But the way the ordinance is written, cities can opt out and go back down to the state's minimum wage.

Workers said they need the increase.

"Sometimes I feel like I work my butt off for nothing and then some days my jobs easy and I still feel like I get nothing because I am still struggling," Brooklynn Yourdon, a worker at Cottage Cafe." My friends struggle and my family struggles."

Fort Madison and Keokuk are handling the issue differently.

City leaders in Fort Madison said they plan to wait and see what the county does before talking about the issue.

The Mayor of Keokuk said they will be on board if wages are increased.

"As far as I am concerned, the city would go along with it. I don't see any problem with it from $7.25 to $8.20, a 95 cent increase. If the county wants to do it in increments later on, the county can but I don't think the city would have a problem with that."

Marion said if the state decides to cap a minimum wage, they would lose power to make any changes.

He said if more cities would be against a ruling, the Iowa League of Cities can take the state to court.

But, this could all get unraveled by state lawmakers.



They're discussing a bill that would ban local governments from raising minimum wage above the state rate of $7.25 an hour.

Counties that have already raised minimum wage would be forced to go back down to the state rate.



That bill is now on the senate floor but hasn't been called for a vote.



Monday, Governor Terry Branstad says he supports raising the minimum wage, but Republican legislators say they feel there is no need to make a change right now.

You can read Iowa minimum wage legislation below: