2 Hannibal residents arrested on drug charges

The Hannibal Police Department reported two residents were arrested on drug charges Monday.

Lt. John Zerbonia stated in a release that officers executed a search warrant at 2506 Chestnut St. He said the warrant was the result of an investigation into possible drug activity at the home.

Zerbonia said officers found what they believed to be meth and drug paraphernalia at the home.

According to Zerbonia, the occupants, Scott Colbert, 46, and Candy Cabanatan, 34, were each arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Zerbonia said the case was pending review by the Marion County Prosecutor.