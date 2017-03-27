Adams County Fair officials announce headlining act

A leak in a water line forced crews to shut it down, prompting a boil order in part of Clayton, Illinois, according to operator Bill Bainter.More >>
A company announced the recall of specific fireworks Tuesday after reports of them exploding unexpectedly.More >>
Illinois lawmakers are continuing efforts to seal a state budget deal.More >>
A federal lawsuit filed by Donald Kirlin against his two brothers was dismissed recently in U.S. District Court, according to records.More >>
Five days before a contract expires for door-to-door public transportation in Macomb, the city is trying to keep services running.More >>
Quincy fire officials confirmed Wednesday morning that two vacant house fires that happened late Tuesday night were labeled as "suspicious" in nature.More >>
If you tend to binge on junk food after a stressful day at work, you may need to look at your sleep habits.More >>
More than 36,000 packages of fireworks are being recalled in four states due to burn and injury hazards.More >>
A referendum to issue $27 million in bonds to build a new elementary school in Fort Madison has failed.More >>
