Adams County Fair officials announce headlining act

Posted:
Brothers Osborne Brothers Osborne
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Fair Board announced the headlining act for this summer's fair on Monday.

The country music duo Brothers Osborne is scheduled to perform Saturday, July 29.

Track tickets for $10 go on sale June 3 at the Farm and Home in Quincy. Grandstand seating for the concert is free with fair admission the night of the concert. 

This year's Adams County Fair runs from July 26 to Aug. 1.

