Man found in Lee County park died from gunshot wound

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
WEVER, Ia. (WGEM) -

The cause of death for James M. Nelson, who was found in a Lee County park near Wever, Iowa, on February 11 has been released.

Lee County Medical Examiner Eugenio Torres said Nelson died from a gunshot wound to the head. He said the Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death as a homicide.

Torres said authorities believe the shooting occurred at a separate location and the body was dumped in the park.

