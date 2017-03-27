Quincy woman awarded with JA volunteer honor - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy woman awarded with JA volunteer honor

Posted:
JA District Manager Denise Damron presents the award to Pajic. JA District Manager Denise Damron presents the award to Pajic.
Julie Pajic with her family after receiving the award. Julie Pajic with her family after receiving the award.
Pajic surprised with the award. Pajic surprised with the award.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy woman was presented with the Junior Achievement Volunteer of the Year award last week.

Julie Pajic was given the award Friday at St. Peter School. The award is for the Quincy area.

After moving to Quincy in 2014, Pajic became active in Junior Achievement and started volunteering at St. Peter School.

"I found JA to be the perfect way to use my background in business, as a community volunteer, interacting with my kids and their friends," Pajic said. "I am honored to receive this award and humbled that I was chosen. But I am grateful to JA as they provide a positive channel for volunteers."

Gretchen McGee was the 2016 JA Volunteer of the Year award recipient.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.