Quincy woman awarded with JA volunteer honor

Julie Pajic with her family after receiving the award.

A Quincy woman was presented with the Junior Achievement Volunteer of the Year award last week.

Julie Pajic was given the award Friday at St. Peter School. The award is for the Quincy area.

After moving to Quincy in 2014, Pajic became active in Junior Achievement and started volunteering at St. Peter School.

"I found JA to be the perfect way to use my background in business, as a community volunteer, interacting with my kids and their friends," Pajic said. "I am honored to receive this award and humbled that I was chosen. But I am grateful to JA as they provide a positive channel for volunteers."

Gretchen McGee was the 2016 JA Volunteer of the Year award recipient.