Pike County man arrested for hitting child with belt

A Pike County, Illinois, man was arrested Monday for hitting a four-year-old child with a belt, according to police.

Pittsfield Police Chief Kenny Yelliott said his department responded to a child abuse allegation Friday at a residence on Landess Terrace in Pittsfield. He said an investigation concluded that the child was struck with a belt on the buttocks, leaving a bruise.

Yelliott said a Pike County deputy arrested Jonathan A. Booth, 29, of Pearl, Illinois, in connection with the incident. He said Booth was placed in the Pike County Jail with no bond, pending a court appearance.

Authorities said the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was contacted.