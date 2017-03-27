Special education funding an increasing concern for local schools

A million dollars, that's how much the state of Illinois will owe the Macomb School District by July 1st.

The district is having to move things around to make ends meet, but they're concerned how long they can keep that going before making cuts. Right now, the state owes the district $600,000-- with nearly half of that being special education funding.

For Macomb High School special education teacher Nicole Derenzy, teaching students with special needs is a passion.

"You have to have the patience and the background to understand each student," Derenzy said. "My brother kind of had some needs when he was growing up so that kind of put me in there."

But, school administrators say doing that job is getting harder with limited state funding. Superintendent Patrick Twomey said the district has about $8-million in reserves thanks to hard choices made four years ago.

"We were very proactive at that time and made some significant cuts," Twomey said. "We also changed the percentage that we were levying for certain funds to really try and balance those numbers out in a meaningful way."

But Twomey doesn't know how long the district can keep dipping into reserves. He said they could have to make cuts at some point, something Derenzy says would hurt all students, not just ones with special needs.

"The teacher is going to spend more time on one-on-one with the students that need it and less time on the class as a whole," Derenzy added. "My kids need 20 minutes of someone sitting there explaining something to them. A general education student may only need five."

Derenzy said it's sad to see the state's money problems affect how kids learn.

"They're not going to get the education they need or deserve because of the budget," Derenzy said.

Twomey says while state funding isn't coming through regularly, he doesn't see a shift away from the reliance on the state any time soon.

