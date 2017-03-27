Study shows breastfeeding has little impact long term

Binosi said breast-feeding is beneficial for babies, with a reduction in the rate of sudden infant death syndrome, asthma, allergies and leukemia.

The study included about eight thousand children that were either breast fed or formula fed.

A new study published Monday in the Journal of Pediatrics found that breastfeeding has little impact on long-term benefits for kids.

The study included about 8,000 children that were either breast fed or formula fed. The children were evaluated at age 3 and 5 in vocabulary and problem-solving skills to assess cognition and behavior.

The results showed that the differences seen at age 3 were insignificant by the time the child turned 5.

Blessing Lactation Consultant Callie Binosi said when it comes to cognitive development, the nurturing and the mother baby relationship is what's more important.

"Breast feeding makes it a little bit easier because of the hormones and stuff involved and the bonding," Binosi said. "But definitely the attention and the love. And the mother baby bond can be achieved without breast feeding for sure. And a lot of benefits come from that as well."

Binosi said breast-feeding is beneficial for babies, with a reduction in the rate of sudden infant death syndrome, asthma, allergies and leukemia.

"We know there's definite benefits for the moms as well," Binosi said. "Less breast cancer, ovarian cancer, diabetes and osteoporosis. Lots of studies out there, pros and cons, but overall I think we're still seeing a lot of definite health benefits for breast feeding."

Binosi said to keep in mind the fact that there are a lot of studies. Including a 30-year study that shows an increase in IQ for children who were breast fed.