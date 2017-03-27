New class offered at local high school focused on technology

The state budget impasse could affect the accreditation of Illinois universities, which are already facing a funding cut under the recently proposed budget.More >>
Local farmers are coming out in support of a plan to repeal a federal rule that they said hurts their farms.More >>
The city of Hannibal is planning to build a lake and city leaders said it'll help the community in several ways. Hannibal Board of Public Works officials said the project has been years in the making, and it may take several more to complete. BPW will be putting an 8 acre lake in the Hannibal Industrial Park off of highway MM. The goal is to give residents something new they can enjoy, but it'll also help control storm water in the area.More >>
Crews are making progress taking down Baldwin North school in Quincy as demolition began Wednesday.More >>
The 62nd Annual National Tom Sawyer Days is scheduled for June 28 through July 4 in downtown Hannibal.More >>
Gates Air, alongside Pinnacle Communications Limited will be partnering with the Nigerian Government to help with the transition from analog to digital television.More >>
A leak in a water line forced crews to shut it down, prompting a boil order in part of Clayton, Illinois, according to operator Bill Bainter.More >>
A company announced the recall of specific fireworks Tuesday after reports of them exploding unexpectedly.More >>
Illinois lawmakers are continuing efforts to seal a state budget deal.More >>
A federal lawsuit filed by Donald Kirlin against his two brothers was dismissed recently in U.S. District Court, according to records.More >>
