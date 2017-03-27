New class offered at local high school focused on technology - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New class offered at local high school focused on technology

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Senior Bailey Collins working with a 3D printer Senior Bailey Collins working with a 3D printer
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

A new class in a Tri-State high school is giving students opportunities to use technology to solve problems.

Project Tech Class at Macomb High School is being offered for the first time this semester. Students work together to make items on a 3D printer that are useful tools in the real world. Other students have gathered all school sports statistics into one website.  Senior Bailey Collins hopes this class will help when entering the workforce.

"I'm hoping to learn a lot of problem solving skills, a lot of design skills and just how to approach a project because I would like to go into engineering in the future," Collins said.

School officials say they plan to continue to offer the class next year.
 

