Work to begin on Dr. J. W. Well Nature Park's lake

Officials said they want to put a trail around the lake

Cnce the lake fills back up, officials hope to stock it with fish and add a fishing dock

The lake has already been drained, but the soil is still wet due to recent rain

The eight acre lake located in Palmyra's Dr. J. W. Well Nature Park does not hold water. Now, the city and park board are working to change that.

Palmyra Mayor Loren Graham said they have hired a contractor that will put a product down on the soil which will help to hold the water in.

Graham said once the lake fills back up, they hope to stock it with fish, add a fishing dock and put a trail in around it.

The park is located inside Flower City Park, which is over 300 acres.

"About 190 of it is this Well park," Graham said. "It's got trails for hiking and things like that. And so by having this lake where we can have fishing and recreation and things like that I think is going to be a asset that the people will appreciate."

Graham said before work can start, the soil needs to dry out because they will have to do some dirt work. He said the lake won't be available this summer, but it will next summer.