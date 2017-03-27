New body cameras, technology to help Lee County deputies fight crime

The Lee County Sheriff's is getting new technology that they said this will help keep deputies out on the street longer.

The county currently has body cams but they are looking to add 15 more and buy software that would help transfer the video footage to the prosecutor's office quicker.

The goal is to speed up the process for law enforcement and the attorneys needing evidence.

"You know there were times where those things would get lost and there were no ways to account for them," Sheriff Stacy Weber said. "This way, nothing gets printed, nothing gets made on DVD or CD until we have to have it, everything will be digital."

The equipment will cost around $100,000 and the county has given approval to make the purchases.