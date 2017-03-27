QPS reacts to proposed school funding formula

Transportation funding payments for this school year have yet to arrive.

Superintendent Roy Webb added that he wants to see the funding before another funding formula is approved.

QPS parents have noted that they are worried about the long term effects of the budget impasse.

QPS has yet to see roughly two million dollars in state funding for transportation and special education.

Quincy Public Schools have continued to wait for state funding for a variety of programs.

Jessica Davis has three students in Quincy Public Schools. She said on Monday, that she and other parents have been well aware of the funding issues QPS has faced.

"It terrifies a lot of us parents." Davis said. "So, with the cuts back, I really think they need to find something to help out all of the state of Illinois."

Lawmakers have said they continue to work on a solution. Senator Andy Manar of Bunker Hill recently filed legislation for a new funding formula,

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb noted on Monday that he isn't completely convinced it would work.

"School funding reform is pretty complex." Webb noted. "Trying to be fair is pretty complex. I would just be happy if they would give us the money that we're owed now."

It's money that adds up to roughly $2 million dollars in state funding for programs like special education, and transportation. Webb says that the district has had to cut two administrative positions as a result, and they've continued to work on solutions.

"We're looking hard to figure out what we can do, because our money is limited." Webb said.

Parents like Davis have pointed out that they want something done soon. They've feared the continued cuts might have an impact on their children's classrooms.

"To function in a classroom, to also give them the knowledge they need, they also need to have that funding, and it's unfair to the kids, and teachers, especially as hard as they do work." Davis said.

The formula is part of the grand bargain, which has yet to be agreed upon.

You can view the bill in its entirety below.