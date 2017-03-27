Blue Devil Ball: experienced defense to shine for QHS

The Quincy High baseball team has been trying to claw its way back to the top of the Western Big 6 for the past few seasons as a conference title has eluded the Blue Devils' grasp but this season the boys in blue feel like they have a winning formula.



Though head coach Brigham John had to retool his pitching rotation and fill some spots in the order, a formidable defense began to take shape.



"We communicate pretty well out on the diamond so I think, defensively, we're set," said John.



"Our pitchers trust our defense and I think we're coming around offensively, too."



The pitchers trust in the defense will be key for the Blue Devils this season especially because pitchers will look to limit their pitch count due to the new IHSA pitch count limitations.



"We can trust our defense to field the ball behind us and we can throw the ball over the plate more so it's pretty huge for us," said outfielder and pitch Derek Green.



With 14 upperclassmen on the roster, however, John expects his team to make few mistakes in the field with as much experience as they posses.



"(Our) guys have been around the game a long time. Their baseball IQ is pretty high and that definitely helps us defensively," he says.



Baseball smarts aside, this batch of Blue Devils has spent years on the diamond together.



"It's more of a team sport than you think," said senior pitcher and outfielder Ben Schroeder.



"Getting along with everybody allows us to mesh a lot better than guys that are just playing for themselves."



So far the Devils are (3-1) overall and have outscored their opponents 31-15 in that four game span. Next up for Quincy High is a meeting with Palmyra on Thursday.

