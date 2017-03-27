Quincy receives funding to help seniors fix up homes - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy receives funding to help seniors fix up homes

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Outside of a house. This home received funding from the grant to fix several issues including the roof.
The homeowner received new doors as well as part of the program.
Homeowner shows off the door received through the grant program.
Quincy City Council voted to approve the grant from the Illinois Housing Authority.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Some Quincy seniors could get help soon fixing up their homes.

At Monday's city council, aldermen accepted a $210,000 grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority. Officials say the money is used for a program to help low-income seniors make necessary repairs to their homes.

"You're addressing typically maintenance issues that have creeped into being major issues now where the home owners can't take care of it," Chuck Bevelheimer, Director of Planning & Development said. "So this allows the homeowner to address those issues. It stabilizes the home as well as the neighborhood."

The money for the grant comes out of a state trust fund that officials say is not impacted by the state budget impasse. A committee will begin looking at those residents recommended by the Area Agency on Aging.

