Questions surround purchase of Quincy city truck

Some Quincy city aldermen are questioning whether a recent city truck purchase was legal.

2nd Ward Alderman Dave Bauer brought the questions up saying the truck bought for the Quincy Regional Airport is not the vehicle the city council approved in a previous meeting. The city's engineering director, Jeffrey Conte, says he put in the order for the truck and decided to go with a cheaper option.

"I understand you bought a cheaper truck and that's fine it saved money, but we were told that we needed this to perform the function we were buying it for," 3rd Ward Alderman Paul Havermale said. "If we're given bad information, then we need to take a step back and lets restart instead of pushing through."

"This is a tempest in a teapot," 4th Ward Alderman Mike Farha said. "I think this kind of thing is best done in private and not putting department heads and employees in a matter of discipline before the council."

The city attorney is looking into the issue. There's no timeline on when this will be resolved.

Also at city council, Quincy's Police Chief swore in two new officers hired to the force. The council also approved routes for the Bridge the Gap race and Dogwood parade.