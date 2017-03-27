Questions surround purchase of Quincy city truck - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Questions surround purchase of Quincy city truck

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
2nd Ward Alderman Dave Bauer questions the purchase of a truck for the Quincy Regional Airport. 2nd Ward Alderman Dave Bauer questions the purchase of a truck for the Quincy Regional Airport.
Director of Utilities & Engineering Jeffrey Conte discusses the purchase of the truck. Director of Utilities & Engineering Jeffrey Conte discusses the purchase of the truck.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Some Quincy city aldermen are questioning whether a recent city truck purchase was legal.

2nd Ward Alderman Dave Bauer brought the questions up saying the truck bought for the Quincy Regional Airport is not the vehicle the city council approved in a previous meeting. The city's engineering director, Jeffrey Conte, says he put in the order for the truck and decided to go with a cheaper option.

"I understand you bought a cheaper truck and that's fine it saved money, but we were told that we needed this to perform the function we were buying it for," 3rd Ward Alderman Paul Havermale said. "If we're given bad information, then we need to take a step back and lets restart instead of pushing through."

"This is a tempest in a teapot," 4th Ward Alderman Mike Farha said. "I think this kind of thing is best done in private and not putting department heads and employees in a matter of discipline before the council."

The city attorney is looking into the issue. There's no timeline on when this will be resolved.

Also at city council, Quincy's Police Chief swore in two new officers hired to the force. The council also approved routes for the Bridge the Gap race and Dogwood parade. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.