Quincy's third ward seat to be filled by a new alderman, candidates speak

Campaign signs for Joel Logue and Tom Ernst sit in two neighboring yards.

Two candidates look to replace the third ward alderman seat left open by Jared Holbrook, who is not seeking reelection.

Republican candidate Republican Tom Ernst spent almost two decades serving on the park board. Now he's ready for something new.

"I've been on the Park Board for 18 years and I think it's time to move on and do something else for the city of Quincy," Ernst said.

Democratic candidate Joel Logue's looking for his first elected position and says when he moved back to the city, he felt it regressed so he started going to the city council meetings to see why.

"They focus on business, which is great, but really there's some societal issues going on in Quincy that we actually need to be addressing," Logue said.

One of those issues Logue wants to look at is crime. He feels much of it comes from neglected areas of the city and wants to change that.

"Kind of getting out with the community," Logue explained. "Figuring out what their needs are and how to solve the problems. I feel if you fix those basic issues, the crime will start to decrease in those areas."

Ernst says residents continue to stress to him street repairs and traffic are big concerns, especially with new developments coming in.

"We've got a new school going in the third ward," Ernst explained. "So that's going to be difficult with transportation, routing and making everyone happy."

Ernst believes he's proven he's capable of fixing problems brought up by residents.

"I think that I bring a lot to the table with all the boards, the state and local boards that I've served on," Ernst added.

Logue feels residents are looking for fresh faces and ideas.

"They're excited to see somebody young," Logue added. "An engineer running for city government and bringing new ideas and a different perspective."