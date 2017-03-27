QMG celebrates hiring 1000th employee - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QMG celebrates hiring 1000th employee

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Medical Group is celebrating a milestone by hiring its 1000th employee.

Officials say its an important mark to reach because it shows the company's commitment to economic development and the services they provide.

The growth in employees is because of expanding services Q-M-G offers. The company hopes Quincy residents can get the medical care they need without having to travel out of town.

