Monroe County to vote on sales tax hike

Monroe County voters will decide during the April 4 election whether to increase their sales tax.

If passed, Proposition A would implement a half-cent sales tax increase. The funds would be split between roads and bridges, the general revenue fund, and law enforcement.

Monroe County Sheriff David Hoffman said several of their vehicles are in need of repairs, and this funding would be an immediate help.

"I might be able to get two vehicles this next year, which would greatly help me on maintenance and vehicle upkeep," he said. "I've got deputies responding to calls out there with vehicles that have that many miles. I don't want to put anyone else in a dangerous situation. I don't want to put my deputies in a dangerous situation. "

Monroe County Presiding Commissioner Mike Minor said there's no current sales tax to support overdue maintenance on local roads and bridges, and this would be a big boost to work that needs to be done.

"Sales tax is more fair to the citizens of the county because you get to collect it from tourists and visitors to the county, whereas a property tax is just a burden on the residents of the county," he said.

Minor also noted that Monroe County has one of the lowest tax rates around, and that combined with the Highway 36 tax that is expiring in July, makes it a good time to put the issue on the ballot.