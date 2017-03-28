STREAMING: WGEM hosts Quincy mayoral debate - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

STREAMING: WGEM hosts Quincy mayoral debate

WGEM News anchors Alexandra Carter and Gene Kennedy joined by Doug Wilson from the Herald-Whig. (Left to right) WGEM News anchors Alexandra Carter and Gene Kennedy joined by Doug Wilson from the Herald-Whig. (Left to right)
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

WGEM News will host a Quincy mayoral debate tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Incumbent Republican Mayor Kyle Moore will face-off with Independent challenger Jeff VanCamp. This is the sixth and final debate between the two candidates.

The broadcast can be seen on WGEM-TV and WGEM.com. It can also be heard on WGEM News/Talk 105.1 FM.

    Take a look at brief bios of the candidates below:

    KYLE MOORE

    • Date of Birth: 02/03/1981
    • Job: Mayor of Quincy
    • Education: Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Quincy University
    • Political Party: Republican
    • Political experience: Mayor 2013-present, 3rd Ward alderman, 2009-2013
    • Other relevant experience: Part owner and vice president of Moore's Floors, Inc.
    • Family: Single

    JEFF VANCAMP

    • Date of birth: Feb 10, 1961
    • Job: Director of Development, Chaddock
    • Education: Quincy Public Schools K-8, Quincy Notre Dame, 1979, Quincy University, 1984.
    • Political Party: Independent
    • Political experience: Quincy City Council, 6th Ward Alderman 2015-present.
    • Other relevant experience: Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers, former president Quincy Public Library Board of Trustees, former vice-president Quincy Park Board.
    • Family: Wife, Dawn, children Brandon VanCamp, spouse Ashley; Ashley Holtschlag, spouse Adam; and Brooke Blackburn, spouse Adam.

