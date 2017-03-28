STREAMING: WGEM hosts Quincy mayoral debate

An Adams County home was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Authorities say an Illinois State Police trooper has died and his canine partner was injured following a crash involving a semi-truck along Interstate 74.More >>
Thousands of people are expected to visit Hannibal over the next several days for National Tom Sawyer Days.More >>
Wednesday marked the start to a busy summer tourism season in Hannibal.More >>
What if your child's school closed before they finished the upcoming fall semester?More >>
Gates Air presented a $5,000 dollar check to Great River Honor Flight on Wednesday, to help send more local vets to our nation's capitol.More >>
Hannibal students have been spending their summer learning science, technology, engineering and math. This summer is the first time the district has offered a STEM Camp. Students went to places such as Watlow, MoDOT, General Mills and Northeast Power to learn about what employees do there. Teachers said the camp will help students gain valuable experience that will help them decided a career in the future.More >>
Quincy police have a new pair of fire investigations on their hands after two vacant houses caught fire Tuesday night.More >>
The McDonough County District Hospital is now moving forward with privatizing the county's ambulance service.More >>
Local farmers are coming out in support of a plan to repeal a federal rule that they said hurts their farms.More >>
