Courtesy of a press release from Quincy Notre Dame athletic director Bill Connell, girls basketball coach Andy Waggoner's contract will not be renewed for the upcoming season.

The Lady Raiders went 8-16 under Waggoner as one year as head coach.

“We appreciate the time and commitment he gave to the team and program,” Connell said. “We wish him well with his future endeavors.”

There is no replacement in place, currently. However, plans for the future of the program are being discussed.