Local sheriff's office ordered to pay millions in lawsuit - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local sheriff's office ordered to pay millions in lawsuit

Posted:
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office was ordered to pay over $4 million in a wrongful death lawsuit, according to court documents.

Documents state the lawsuit is related to a crash Sept. 3, 2004 that killed Jill Dayton, of Libertyville, Illinois.

According to those documents, McDonough County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Pledge chased a suspect at high speeds that night, driving south on Rte 67. The police car struck a van Dayton was occupying in the intersection of Rte. 67 and University Drive in Macomb at 11:30 p.m., according to the documents.

Court records state the van occupying Dayton was taking a left turn in front of the deputy's car. The van was driven by Dayton's 16-year-old daughter, Amanda.

A jury trial was held in 2012 and the case was ruled in favor of the county. 

However, the Third Circuit Appellate Court remanded the case back to the Ninth Judicial Circuit in 2014, which allowed another jury trial to be held.

Another trial was held in McDonough County this month and the judgment was filed Monday.

The judge awarded $3,660,968 to Brian Dayton and the victim's estate. Another $409,556.87 was awarded to Amanda Dayton-Nehring, who court documents name as the driver of the van Jill Dayton was in.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker told WGEM News that he wanted to make two points.

The first is "one jury found the deputy not liable," VanBrooker said. The second, "Deputy Pledge was the only person involved in the incident that did not commit a traffic violation."  

  • Top News HeadlinesNEWSMore>>

  • Illinois universities in jeopardy of losing accreditation

    Illinois universities in jeopardy of losing accreditation

    The state budget impasse could affect the accreditation of Illinois universities, which are already facing a funding cut under the recently proposed budget.

    More >>

    The state budget impasse could affect the accreditation of Illinois universities, which have seen deep cuts in state funding in the nearly three years lawmakers have failed to agree on a spending plan.

    More >>

  • Gates Air donates money to Great River Honor Flight

    Gates Air donates money to Great River Honor Flight

    Gates Air presented a $5,000 dollar check to Great River Honor Flight on Wednesday, to help send more local vets to our nation's capitol.  

    More >>

    Gates Air presented a $5,000 dollar check to Great River Honor Flight on Wednesday, to help send more local vets to our nation's capitol.  

    More >>

  • Hannibal students attend STEM Camp

    Hannibal students attend STEM Camp

    Students at Northeast Power during campStudents at Northeast Power during camp

    Hannibal students have been spending their summer learning science, technology, engineering and math. This summer is the first time the district has offered a STEM Camp. Students went to places such as Watlow, MoDOT, General Mills and Northeast Power to learn about what employees do there. Teachers said the camp will help students gain valuable experience that will help them decided a career in the future.  

    More >>

    Hannibal students have been spending their summer learning science, technology, engineering and math. This summer is the first time the district has offered a STEM Camp. Students went to places such as Watlow, MoDOT, General Mills and Northeast Power to learn about what employees do there. Teachers said the camp will help students gain valuable experience that will help them decided a career in the future.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.