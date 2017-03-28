Local sheriff's office ordered to pay millions in lawsuit

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office was ordered to pay over $4 million in a wrongful death lawsuit, according to court documents.

Documents state the lawsuit is related to a crash Sept. 3, 2004 that killed Jill Dayton, of Libertyville, Illinois.

According to those documents, McDonough County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Pledge chased a suspect at high speeds that night, driving south on Rte 67. The police car struck a van Dayton was occupying in the intersection of Rte. 67 and University Drive in Macomb at 11:30 p.m., according to the documents.

Court records state the van occupying Dayton was taking a left turn in front of the deputy's car. The van was driven by Dayton's 16-year-old daughter, Amanda.

A jury trial was held in 2012 and the case was ruled in favor of the county.

However, the Third Circuit Appellate Court remanded the case back to the Ninth Judicial Circuit in 2014, which allowed another jury trial to be held.

Another trial was held in McDonough County this month and the judgment was filed Monday.

The judge awarded $3,660,968 to Brian Dayton and the victim's estate. Another $409,556.87 was awarded to Amanda Dayton-Nehring, who court documents name as the driver of the van Jill Dayton was in.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker told WGEM News that he wanted to make two points.

The first is "one jury found the deputy not liable," VanBrooker said. The second, "Deputy Pledge was the only person involved in the incident that did not commit a traffic violation."